Spacex Trying Again To Launch Rocket From Historic Moon Pad

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami/AP) — If at first you don’t succeed…
SpaceX is taking another shot at launching a rocket from NASA’s historic moon pad.
As dawn broke Sunday over Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, poised to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:39 a.m.
This is the same pad where astronauts flew to the moon nearly a half-century ago, and hasn’t been used since the shuttle program ended in 2011. SpaceX is leasing it from NASA and hopes to begin launching astronauts from there next year.
Saturday’s launch attempt was foiled by last-minute rocket concerns. SpaceX chief Elon Musk personally called it off. He says he didn’t want to risk anything going wrong.
This is SpaceX’s first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion last September.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)