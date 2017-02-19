Possible Road Rage Shooting Lands Man In Critical Condition

February 19, 2017 1:28 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting that may have been the result of road rage.

According to authorities, a blue Kia Cadenza and a black Ford Focus were traveling northbound on NW 22nd Avenue early Saturday night.

The Ford Focus side swiped the Kia and both vehicles stopped.

The passenger of the Ford Focus exited the vehicle and shot the driver of the Kia multiple times, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Focus then fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Kia to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and search for the occupants of the Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

