Police Searching For Gunmen In Miami Carwash Armed Robbery

February 19, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Carwash, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Northwest Miami-Dade carwash.

Two men were robbed and one of them was shot at a carwash on the 3700 block of Northwest 35th Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim was washing a car shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when two men approached him with a gun and robbed him.

They demanded the victims money and took $400 in cash and a gold chain.

As the men were leaving, police say one of them fired his gun and hit the victim in the leg.

The two men then ran off.  The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still actively searching for the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

