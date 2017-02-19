NORAD: F-16 Chases Away Plane In President’s Palm Beach Airspace

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — A general aviation aircraft that got too close to restricted airspace near Palm Beach County had to be escorted away by the U.S. Air Force.

An F-16 was sent in to investigate Sunday afternoon after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the plane was “out of communication.”

“Once they were close enough, they were able to establish communications with the general aircraft pilot and let them know they were in a TFR (Temporary Flight Restriction) and needed to get out,” said a spokesperson from NORAD.

The pilot was compliant and immediately left the area.

NORAD added the “incident did not require the pilot to generate a sonic boom.”

On Friday, military jets were sent to intercept an aircraft that flew too close to President Trump’s rally in Melbourne and was out of communication. Many South Floridians reported hearing a “sonic boom” from the jets in action.

The president spent the weekend in his West Palm Beach home.

“There have been a number of private planes violating Trump related flight restrictions in South Florida,” said U.S. Northern Command. “U.S. military jets went supersonic in one instance resulting in a boom that alarmed local residents.”

Investigators are looking into why the pilot in Sunday’s incident could not communicate with the FAA.

Officials said they are working with the FAA to make the flight restriction notices more available to pilots to keep them aware of the Temporary Flight Restrictions when in place.