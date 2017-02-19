WATCH LIVE: Facing South Florida With Jim DeFede

Islamorada Man Charged With Stabbing His Wife’s Boyfriend

February 19, 2017 10:24 AM

ISLAMORADA (CBSMiami) – A Florida Keys man is in jail after being charged with stabbing another man.

55-year-old Frederick Kimble was arrested in Islamorada for stabbing his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

Authorities responded to the Sea Breeze Trailer Park early Saturday morning after reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found the 40-year-old victim outside of his trailer holding his stomach.  He said that he’d been stabbed by a man inside the trailer, Kimble.

The victim lives in the trailer with Kimble and Kimble’s wife, though the couple is reportedly estranged.

According to police, the three were outside the trailer together when Kimble and his wife began to argue.

The victim tried to intervene and when the woman began to pull the victim away from Kimble, the victim “felt a stab” to his abdomen.

He then realized that Kimble had stabbed him with a knife, according to police.

The victim was airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

Kimble was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

