Unbeaten During Road Trip, Panthers Visit Kings

LOS ANGELES (SportsDirect Inc.) — The Florida Panthers look to remain perfect on their five-game road trip when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Florida improved to 3-0-0 on its trek with Friday’s 4-1 triumph in Anaheim, scoring a total of 17 goals in the process as it sits one point behind Toronto for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Jaromir Jagr, who registered his 1,900th career point in Wednesday’s overtime win at San Jose, is riding a four-game point streak after scoring his 11th goal of the season versus the Ducks.

The Panthers began their trip after suffering a 6-3 home loss to Los Angeles on Feb. 9 — the Kings’ only victory over their last four contests.

Los Angeles is coming off a 5-3 home setback against Arizona on Thursday that kept it one point behind Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the West. Former captain Dustin Brown has recorded a goal and an assist in two straight games and is three points away from 500 for his career.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida, FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (26-20-10): Vincent Trocheck registered his 20th assist on Friday, giving him a team-leading 40 points on the season. The 23-year-old center enters the matchup against Los Angeles with a four-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and four assists.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who missed the first 51 games of the season due to Achilles surgery, landed on the scoresheet in each of his first four contests before being held without a point by Anaheim.

ABOUT THE KINGS (28-24-4): Jeff Carter notched an assist Thursday to raise his team-leading total to 52 points — five of which have come in his last two games. The 32-year-old set a season high in the previous meeting with Florida by registering four points (two goals).

Adrian Kempe made his NHL debut against the Coyotes, recording two shots and a minus-1 rating in 15 minutes, 18 seconds of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Carter is one tally away from hitting the 30-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career and first since 2010-11 with Philadelphia.

2. Florida D Keith Yandle is two points shy of 400 for his career.

3. Los Angeles D Paul LaDue was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League along with Kempe on Wednesday and appeared in his third NHL game the following night.

