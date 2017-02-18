Paramedics Bring Margate Man Back To Life After Overnight Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARGATE (CBSMiami) — Paramedics were able to bring a Margate man back to life after he was found unresponsive and not breathing during an overnight fire started in his kitchen.

Margate Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 3:14 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 434 Laurel Drive.

The 54-year-old man was found unconscious on the floor in his bedroom.

“Face down, unconscious,” said Chief Dan Booker. “The victim was removed and resuscitated, transported to Northwest Medical Center, where he’s still in critical condition.”

Residents gathered together outside their homes as they watched the firefighters work.

Eduardo Nunez lives next door to the unit where the fire originated. He wasn’t sure where it was coming from.

“A lot of smoke wake me up,” said Nunez. “So I just take the phone and I call 911. I thought it was in my kitchen. And then the officers coming told me the heat was coming from his.”

Fortunately, the firefighters’ quick response helped save his neighbor’s life.

“He was unconscious and unresponsive. He didn’t have a pulse and he wasn’t breathing when we found him,” said Chief Booker. “They were able to resuscitate him on the way to the hospital.”

No other apartments were affected and no one else was hurt.

Investigators are looking into how the fire started.