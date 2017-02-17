State Rep. Looks To Scuttle Stadium Money

February 17, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Florida House, Politics, sports

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State Representative Bryan Avila has filed a proposal that would eliminate an unused pool of money for professional stadium upgrades.

The Hialeah congressman’s measure is identical to a proposal filed by Sen. Tom Lee last month which seeks to repeal the 2014 Sports Development Program, which made available $13 million a year for stadium work.

Currently, a request is pending for $1 million a year, for at least 10 years, to help cover ongoing improvements at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said the request satisfied state funding requirements, but the application does not have House support to advance. The House also has blocked such requests in the past.

Money, which would come from sales taxes, has been unsuccessfully sought for improvements in past years at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Daytona International Speedway and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade County and for construction of a soccer stadium in Orlando.

In announcing plans to try to repeal the law, Lee said last month, “History has shown that team owners will make these investments without hard-working families having to foot the bill.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

