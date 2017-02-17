Samson Says Multiple Groups Interested In Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Multiple groups are interested in purchasing the Miami Marlins, team president David Samson told the media Friday.

Speaking before the club’s first full-squad workout, Samson confirmed owner Jeffrey Loria is being considered for nomination as U.S. ambassador to France.

“It is a long, complicated process,” said Samson. “He certainly feels honored to be in that process, as anyone, I feel, would.”

Loria, the former Montreal Expos owner, bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, now part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group.

A group led by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, led a group that had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins for about $1.6 billion.

The Kushner family released a statement Thursday that it would not pursue the Marlins if Loria is nominated.

Samson said Loria is considering other offers.

“Oh yes, there are many groups who’re interested and we field offers often,” he added. “I think that the difference now is that those offers are being looked at very seriously. And I think when you get phone calls for people who want to take over a franchise, and want to be a part of Miami, you think about your legacy, think about what you’ve done in the community over 15 years, and you think about how a process plays out. So the phones do ring, meetings do happen.”

Manager Don Mattingly said his players aren’t overly concerned with the distractions.

“There’s times when their kids are sick, stuff’s happening with their family, and there’s different distractions all over the place for the guys,” he said. “We have to keep our mind on the prize.”

