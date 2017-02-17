Pres. Trump Heads Back To Winter White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/NSF) – President Donald Trump’s so-called “Winter White House” is getting quite a work out.
For the third weekend in a row, President Trump will be staying at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach County.
The president is set to arrive Friday afternoon after a stop in South Carolina. It will be his first visit to the state since he won the GOP primary last year.
The president will stop in North Charleston where Boeing is rolling out the first 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft from its assembly line. The trip comes just two days after Boeing workers voted overwhelmingly to turn back an effort to unionize the plant.
On Saturday, Trump will hold a rally in the AeroMod International Hangar at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. The hanger is familiar ground for the president. Last September, an estimated crowd of 8,500 packed it, with thousands more outside, to hear Trump speak during a campaign stop.
Last weekend, Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago. The two played a round of golf and “had great conversations on a wide range of subjects,” according to a White House statement.
