Ice Cube & Charlie Day Ready To Throw Down In ‘Fist Fight’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Opening at the box office this weekend ‘Fist Fight’, a new comedy starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day who play teachers headed for a brawl in the parking lot after school. A misunderstanding leaves Ice Cube’s tough but dedicated character out of a job and ready to throw down.

“So this is kind of a different take on buddy movie, right?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“You could say that,” laughed Charlie Day, “People find different ways to become friends.”

“You’re a team but on opposite sides, yes?” Petrillo asked. “Without a doubt!” said Ice Cube.

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell, played by Day is trying his best to keep it together despite being in a tough school with a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he snitches on his much tougher and deeply feared colleague Ron, played by Ice Cube, who gets fired and then challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throw down after school.

“Did you train for this or did you guys know how to throw a punch?” asked Petrillo.

“I think we we’re both naturals. I mean I know how to throw a good punch and he knows how to take a punch,” Cube said referring to Charlie Day.

“Yeah, I’m not supposed to throw good punches in this movie, that wouldn’t be funny so I didn’t do enough training, a little more would’ve been good ,” Day said joking.

Ice Cube has risen from humble beginnings and a troubled past to become a huge box office star appearing in such films as ‘Straight Outta Compton‘ and both ‘Ride Along‘ films.

“You know Cube, you come across like a tough guy, but I know there’s a sweetness in you,” Petrillo said.

“You know it’s all good. Sometimes it’s ‘Nice Cube’ that comes out,” he replied jokingly.

“I know I’m extremely blessed and fortunate, right place at right time any cliché you can put out there has happened to me, so I’m grateful and one of the luckiest guys in America the way things have played out for me,” he explained.

For Charlie Day, who first had dreams of being a serious actor, has found that discovering his comedic side in roles like this one and the hugely popular sitcom ‘It’s Always Funny in Philadelphia‘, has been his blessing.

“I’m just happy to be working. I love doing it and getting to work with people you admire. I’m also lucky and blessed to be in this situation,” said Day.

Fist Fight opens in theaters Friday, February 17th.