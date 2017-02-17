Drivers Asked To Avoid Area Near A1A Marathon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Runners will lace-up dark and quite early Sunday morning, ready to take to the streets of Fort Lauderdale for the A1A Marathon and half-marathon.
The marathon is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will take place through the city with the starting line at 401 SW 2nd Street and ending at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd.
This means drivers should expect traffic delays in the area or should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
BSO deputies will be stationed along the marathon route to guide drivers and marathon participants.
Last year, around 4,000 runners joined in the event.
Click here for a map of the marathon and half-marathon routes.