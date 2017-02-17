Company Offers ‘Puppy Parental Leave’ For New Owners

February 17, 2017 4:04 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Brew Dog, Business, pets, Puppy Leave

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Parental leave is not something new but how about paid time off for you and your pup.

A craft beer company called Brew Dog is now offering ‘Puppy Parental Leave.’

It’s paid time off for a week for you and your new furry friend as you both get acclimated to each other. Employees can also take it as a time to train their cute pooch.

What about after that week?

Employees won’t have to say so-long to their cute pup.

The company says workers are welcome to bring their dogs to the office which already has about 50 ‘office dogs.’

According to their website, the company said they started the work perk after noticing their employees really cared about two things above all others – “our beer and their dogs.”

The company also says they offer enhanced paternity and maternity leave for “two-legged arrivals.”

 

More from Giovanna Maselli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia