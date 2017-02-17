Boca Raton Teacher Arrested For Kissing Student On The Lips

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — A charter school teacher in Boca Raton has been arrested for inappropriately touching one of his students.
The principal at Somerset Academy, located at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue, told police there was at least one incident involving a student and teacher Brian Kornbluth that occurred Friday, February 9th, at 7:25 a.m.
“The principal explained that a teacher told him of unusual requests by Kornbluth to have certain students moved so they could attend his class,” said Boca Raton Police. “All classrooms have video surveillance and the principal immediately had the camera in Kornbluth’s classroom repositioned so it faced the teacher’s desk.”
When Kornbluth was alone with a male student in his classroom, according to police, the video went on to show he “briefly kissed the student on the lips.”
Detectives with the Child Protection Team interviewed the student, as well as his sister, who also claimed Kornbluth kissed her once during the previous school year.
Kornbluth admitted to police that he kissed the boy but denied kissing his sister.
He was charged with two counts of simple battery.