Avoid The Traffic At This Year’s Coconut Grove Arts Festival

COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) — The 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival kicks off this weekend and big crowds are expected to tie up traffic.
Running from Saturday through Monday, the Grove will be transformed into an art village where you can browse and buy all kinds of art, and meet the world’s most talented artists.
The event is located in the heart of the City of Miami’s Coconut Grove N.E.T. area, along S. Bayshore Drive and McFarlane Road, between Aviation Avenue and Grand Avenue.
Initial street closures began Friday morning and will remain in place until Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m.
No vehicular traffic will be allowed on South Bayshore Drive, from Aviation Avenue to McFarlane Road, and from McFarlane Road to Grand Avenue.
Heavy vehicular traffic is expected due to the closures and construction along S.W. 27th Avenue, from US1 to Tigertail Avenue.
Patrons attending the festival can use S.W. 22nd Avenue or S.W. 32nd Avenue as alternates from South Dixie Highway.
Miami Dade Transit will also provide additional buses for route 249, the Coconut Grove Circulator. This route will shuttle attendees from the two Metro Rail Stations in the area, the Douglas Road Station, and the Coconut Grove Station.