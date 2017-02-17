AT&T Launches New Unlimited Data Plan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – AT&T is changing course and is now offering an unlimited talk, text and data plan.
It starts today and costs $100 a month for a single line and an extra $40 per month for each additional line. But AT&T is waiving the cost of the fourth line which means a family of four pays $180. One thing to note, the four line plan includes a $40 credit which takes two months to kick in which means you’ll pay $220 for the first two months.
AT&T also states that after 22GB of data usage, it “may slow speeds during periods of network congestion.”
The move comes shortly after competitors Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint also launched or updated their unlimited talk, text and data plans.
AT&T’s unlimited plan also includes unlimited calls from the U.S. to Canada and Mexico, the ability to talk, text and use data in Canada in Mexico with no roaming charges, Stream Saver feature that allows customers to save data by streaming High Definition video at Standard Definition quality (this feature can be turned on or off at any time), and unlimited texts to more than 120 countries.
For customers who don’t need unlimited data, AT&T Mobile Share Advantage plans offer customers a variety of data options with no overage fees.