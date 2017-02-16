Walt Disney World May Be Planning New Cable Car System

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The home of the Magic Kingdom, “Most Magical Place on Earth,” may be considering a new way to get guests to their theme parks and resorts.
Plans submitted by the Walt Disney World Resort’s Reedy Creek Improvement District to the South Florida Water Management District show buildings that are elevated 100 feet, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
This has led to speculation that the project is some sort of gondola lift system.
“The plans show several structures at key locations around the property, with some exhibiting quite distinctive proportions – L Shapes, that are typically used to change direction on overhead cable-based gondolas,” according to the theme park fan site wdwmagic.com.
If it does, in fact, turn out to be gondola system, the cable cars would provide transportation to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Art of Animation Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort, and Epcot.
The system would make sense because expanding the resort’s aging monorail system is highly unlikely and their shuttle buses run on roads that have become increasingly congested.
Disney would not confirm or deny whether it’s planning a gondola lift system.
Such systems have been built in other parts of the world. A new on is proposed for New York City and one is already in use in eastern London.