More Than 100K Visitors Expected At Miami Int’l Boat Show

February 16, 2017
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Boat lovers will now be able to get their fix at The Miami International Boat show which opened its doors Thursday.

Miami Marine Stadium will be packed with more than a thousand boats, yachts, catamarans, and sailboats to look at and shop if you please. Marine tech toys are also a must for visitors to look at.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the annual event that lasts until Monday, February 20th.

Attendees will be able to walk around the more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space while enjoying the views of Biscayne Bay.

Some fun features are their 97-foot Marlow Marine Explorer on Pier 8 and the world’s fastest luxury yacht – the SV Yachts Alpha on Pier 9.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 10: General view at the SV Yachts ALPHA debut at The Deck at Island Gardens on February 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living)

To skip lines, you can buy your tickets ahead of time with a price tag of $25-a-day for general admission (except for Thursday when it’s $40). Children 15 and younger get in for free.

Those wanting to drive to the show can book parking ahead of time for anywhere from $15 to more than $100 depending on how close the parking location is to the event. Click here for more info.

If you want to avoid traffic, you can try the Free shuttle and Water Taxi from various spots around Miami Beach, downtown Miami, Brickell and Marlins Park. Click here for a map of the pickup locations.

Those opting to use ride-sharing services can do so and will be dropped off and picked up in Lot C on Virginia Key, next to the show.

The Miami International Boat Show has two locations – Miami Marine Stadium and Miamarina in Bayside where Strictly Sail Miami is being held.

Please note, the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show and Yachts Miami Beach are under separate ownership and not affiliated with one another.

