Trump Taps Former US Atty Acosta For Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has tapped former U.S. Attorney for Miami, Alexander Acosta, to be the head of the Department of Labor.
If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of President Trump’s cabinet.
Accosta was appointed the U.S. Attorney for the southern district of Florida by President George W. Bush in the 1970s. He went on to become the longest-serving U.S. Attorney for the southern district.
In July 2009, he became a dean at Florida International University’s law school.
President Trump’s original nominee for the labor department chief was Andy Puzder who withdrew his name from consideration over a tax issue.