Strollers Recalled Because Seat Can Fall Unexpectedly

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – Nearly 700-thousand strollers from the Britax Child Safety company have been recalled after more than two dozen children were hurt when the seat section unexpectedly fell.
The recall affects Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers. The company said a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause the car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly, posing a fall hazard to infants in the car seat.
The recall affects approximately 676,000 strollers sold in the U.S., about 36,400 sold in Canada, and about 4,600 that were sold in Mexico.
The recalled strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.
Click Here for model numbers affected.
Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children. In addition, Britax is aware of 1,337 reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.
Consumers should immediately stop using their Click & Go receiver mounts and contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers. Owners of the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached. Consumers can continue to use their stroller or car seat independently without the car seat attached to the stroller.
If you have one of the recalled strollers, contact Britax online at www.us.britax.com and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or visit us.britax.com/recall. You can also call the company toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.