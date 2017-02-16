WATCH LIVE | President Trump Holds Solo News Conference

State Supreme Court Blocks Abortion Waiting Period

February 16, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Abortion, Politics, Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida Supreme Court has blocked a 2015 law that would have required women to wait 24 hours before having abortions.

In a 4-2 decision, the Justices sided with a Leon County circuit judge who issued a temporary injunction against the law.

“In this case, the state failed to present any evidence that the mandatory delay law serves any compelling state interest, much less through the least restrictive means, and, therefore, the trial court correctly concluded that there is a substantial likelihood that the mandatory delay law is unconstitutional,” said the majority opinion, written by Justice Barbara Pariente who was joined by Chief Judge Jorge Labarga and justices R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

Justices Ricky Polston and Charles Canady dissented.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

