Shane Battier Joining Miami Heat Front Office

The Miami Heat always seem to get things right when it comes to their front office affairs.
Their latest move runs in that same vein as the franchise announced Thursday that it has named Shane Battier its Director of Basketball Development & Analytics.
Battier, who was a part of Miami’s back-to-back championship teams during his three-season tenure with the team, will be in charge of the development of analytics in evaluating all talent – including college, free agents and current Miami players.
“We believe Shane is an incredible example of our HEAT program, not only for the present, but also for the future,” HEAT President Pat Riley said in a release. “He embodies everything that we are looking for in our players and staff. We feel he will help us tremendously with his experience and knowledge of the game. Shane is an out-of-the-box thinker and will bring a fresh expertise that can help us evolve as a franchise.”
Battier, a Duke University graduate and 13-year NBA veteran, is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s “good guys” – evident by his winning the Twyman-Stokes NBA Teammate of the Year award in 2014 and the Magic Johnson Award for excellence on the court with cooperation with media and fans in 2013, both as a member of the Heat.
“I am thrilled to be joining the front office of the Miami HEAT,” Battier said. “I look forward to working with the Arison family, learning from a Hall of Fame executive in Pat Riley, General Manager Andy Elisburg and of course my old coach, Erik Spoelstra. My goal, as is the entire organizations, is to bring another championship back to Miami.”