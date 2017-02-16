Richt On Canes Defense: “It’s Hard Not To Get Excited About The Front 7”

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to explain his early morning workout drills for the team. They also discussed Miami’s quarterback competition heading into spring ball, the front seven on the defensive side of the ball and updates on David Njoku and Corn Elder as the NFL combine approaches.
On the QB competition- “I think about it a lot, (last year) I never saw someone separate themselves from the group, it could have been more settled if someone made themselves the clear number two last year, my guess is it will be two scrimmages into camp before we pick a starter.”
On Miami’s defense- “It’s hard not to get excited about the front seven on defense, we have a solid group of guys and I think what i enjoy best about it is the depth.”
On Hurricanes players going to the NFL Combine- “Young men want to see their dream of playing in the NFL and can they do that at the U, there’s been a lot of great ones.”
