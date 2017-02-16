Police Pass Out Flyers In Wilton Manors Hoping To Catch Sneak Attack Thieves

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – Police are going door to door in Wilton Manors, spreading the word that violent robbers hit the area.

“We’re handing out flyers for the armed robbery that occurred on February 12,” an officer told someone in a car she stopped while walking a neighborhood.

“These are the two suspects,” she tells them while pointing to surveillance pictures from the attack.

The moments leading up to the attack were captured on home surveillance video.

It shows two guys crouch down behind bushes waiting for Dinis Klad to walk by. Then they race after him and pulled a gun tell him not to run.

“‘Stop it, we have a gun, we have a gun,’” Clad remembers them yelling, “‘Stop, stop!’”

Initially Dinis got away, so the crooks get into a van and caught up with him and pistol whipped him.

They got his credit cards, a little cash and his phone.

The attack caught him off guard.

“They tried to kill me for 12 dollars and that’s what makes me feel weird, what are people doing,” he said.

No one expected a mugging like that around here.

It happened on 21st court, just blocks off Wilton Drive, which is the big entertainment district in Wilton Manors.

“It’s just really shocking,” said Rachael Nassiri who lives nearby. “I’ve never heard of something like that happening here. And I walked all times of the night. And I have a daughter and it’s even scarier.”

On the police flyer you can see blurry pictures of the armed robbers, but it’s hard to make them out. They were in a dark newer model Honda CRV. Police hope someone will recognize them.

If you have any information that can help police track these two guys down, contact Broward Crime-Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.