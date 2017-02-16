Lesson In History and Dance Taught By Alvin Ailey Dancers

February 16, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: Alvin Ailey, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, David Agudelo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One  of the most celebrated modern dance troupes, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, is back in South Florida at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami starting February 23rd.

But Thursday, the premiere African American dance troupe went back to class to teach students at Charles R. Drew K-8 Magnet School of Visual and Performing Arts, a lesson in history and dance that got them out of their seats.

CBS4 News Photojournalist David Agudelo captured it all.

