In The Recruiting Huddle: Nomar Hernandez – Coral Gables

February 16, 2017 6:06 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Coral Gables High School, In The Huddle, Nomar Hernandez, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Nomar Hernandez
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Coral Gables
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: As a new coaching staff comes in, they will find a lot of talent that has been put together by previous coach Roger Pollard. One of those that the Cavaliers have been talking about is this quality talent. Hernandez is indeed someone who works as hard as anyone to get better and give his team a chance to succeed. While he is not the biggest player around, this is a prospect who has very good hands, impressive quickness and perhaps the most important part – toughness. He’s a receiver who will never back away from any competition. He is a solid football prospect who continues to get better and improve. Everyone respects what Hernandez does on the football field. He has already enjoyed a very productive offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5606588/nomar-hernandez

