In The Recruiting Huddle: Maxwell Worship – Cardinal Gibbons

PLAYER: Maxwell Worship

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Having watched this quality football prospect perform over the past two years, there was never any doubt how good he can be. Up until late in the season, Worship was one of those impressive talents who flew way beneath the radar screen. He is definitely one of those athletes who can make a difference – anywhere you put him on the field. He is just a great football player who not only hits you and makes big plays from his safety position against the run, but his cover skills have greatly improved – thanks to the talent that is around him daily. Head coach Matt Dubuc talked about Worship last year and felt that if he continued to work hard and stay healthy, he would indeed be very special – and he is. He will be one of the better players in South Florida for the 2017 season. Worship is a great player and tremendous person.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5278633/maxwell-worship