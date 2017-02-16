House GOP Attacks Gov. Scott Pet Project Funding In New Video

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Republican-controlled Florida House has released a scathing video concerning programs championed by Gov. Rick Scott that failed to deliver or worse.
The video, posted Thursday on YouTube, focuses on several economic development deals that went bust despite taxpayers putting up millions to bring companies to the state.
The video also mentions that Visit Florida, the agency that promotes tourism, signed a $1 million deal to have rap star Pitbull tout the state in performances and videos. The video says “no more foolish spending” and “no more corruption.”
GOP House members first saw the video Wednesday night during a closed meeting. Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for House Speaker Richard Corcoran, defended the meeting, which was being paid for by the Republican Party of Florida.
