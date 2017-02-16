CVS Workers Accidentally Lock Woman Inside Store

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A woman’s trip to a CVS store near Orlando ended up taking much longer than she planned after the store’s workers accidentally locked her inside.
Christian Hathaway says when she went to check out the lights were still on and music was still playing.
But nobody was at the registers to help her.
In fact nobody was there at all.
So she called 911 and police responded.
“The guy gives me a call and says I just want to let you know we are outside but unfortunately due to the metal storm doors we cannot get in to get you,” she recalled.
About 40 minutes later, a manager showed up and got the woman out.
We’re told everyone is now being re-trained on how to properly close the store.