Class of 2019: More Elite South Florida Talent On The Way

No matter what era you are talking about, when it comes to football prospects, South Florida remains the epicenter for talent nationally.

As we recently ushered the Class of 2017 onto the next level and began turning our attention to the next wave of talent in 2018, there was a reminder that 2019 – the current group of sophomores – would certainly carry on that rich tradition.

Since the 1960’s, this is an area of the country that college coaches have been coming to, bringing back some of the best football prospects you will find anywhere.

Unlike some of the classes in the past – where receivers and defensive backs have completely dominated the talent – the Class of 2019 will be delivering an array of athletes at different positions.

While many athletes have transferred and continue to transfer, we are staying on top of those important moves – and while some of the names on this listing of rising prospects may reflect their former schools – please let us know of those changes and they will be made instantly.

The purpose of these lists is to promote. By seeing more games live than any other source – by a longshot – it gives us that opportunity to watch and compare prospects. Doing it by film is great, but to stand five feet away from these talented young men and being able to add character to the recruiting mix, is essential in the entire process.

In addition, there is no other recruiting source that promotes every player like we do – year round. We had the pleasure of getting close to 2,500 Miami-Dade and Broward football players out to colleges over the past year.

Today, we bring you some of the talent that will once again put this region of the country in the spotlight. Here is a look at some of them.

The one position that certainly has been upgraded in this class is quarterbacks.

This group is one that many believe will set a positive tone for the future – as several have already been getting plenty of looks.

This class includes:

Curt Casteel (6-2, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Lorenzo Floyd (5-10, 160, Miami Monsignor Pace)

Deon Jones (6–0, 170, Miramar)

Kamran Kadivar (6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale Westminster)

Skylar Pearcy (5-9, 155, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian)

Will Poses (5-11, 185, Miami Gulliver Prep)

Cairiq Rackley (6-1, 170, Miami Southridge)

Jesse Rivera (6-2, 173, Southwest Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)

Nik Scalzo (5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

T.J. Smith (6-1, 167, Hollywood South Broward)

Maurice Underwood (6-3, 175, Miami Central).

Here are some other quarterbacks who are making major strides as well:

Ian Azamar, 5-11, 165, Miami Beach

Demetrius Burns, 6-0, 190, Homestead Everglades Prep

Nicholas Casares, 5-9, 155, Miami Palmer Trinity

David Dolcine, 6-2, 175, South Plantation

Jakari Dozie, 6-3, 170, North Miami Beach

William Ferreira, 6-0, 160, Miami Monsignor Pace

Jonathan Jacobs, 5-8, 150, Weston Cypress Bay

Jean Jimpson, 6-0, 175, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Karon Johnson, 5-11, 175, North Miami

Danny Pierre Louis, 5-10, 165, North Miami Mourning

William Manuel, 6-0, 175, Pembroke Pines Charter

Christian Paillet, 6-1, 170, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep

Armando Parra, Jr., 6-0, 175, Miami Christopher Columbus

Matthew Ruiz, 6-2, 176, Pembroke Pines W. Broward

Xander Stokes, 6-0, 165, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

Kane VanDemark, 5-11, 165, Homestead South Dade

JuZion Wade, 5-9, 155, Hialeah

When it comes to running backs, this is an area of the nation that has its share, but this class features some national head-turners who are already getting plenty of attention.

Among those are:

Jacob Baptiste (5-11, 195, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)

Marcus Barthell (5-9, 175, Miami Edison)

Daniel Carter (5-11, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Brandon Cohen (5-8, 163, Doral Ronald Reagan)

Darren Davis, Jr. (5-8, 175, Miami Southridge)

Willie Davis, IV (5-8, 185, Miami Central)

Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 185, Fort Lauderdale University School)

Henry Parrish (5-10, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus)

Courtney Reese (5-9, 160, Miami Southridge)

Jacquez Stuart (5-9, 160, Miami Northwestern)

Nayquan Wright (5-9, 190, Miami Carol City).

Here are some other running backs who are making major strides as well:

Alejandro Andino, 5-8, 175, Weston Cypress Bay

James Bentayou, 5-10, 150, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep

Rayquan Berry, 5-5, 140, Coral Gables

Arthur Brefil, 5-11, 165, Cooper City

Michael Bucknor, 5-8, 155, Hallandale

Andrew Chiwara, 5-6, 150, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy

Allen Crawford, 5-7, 174, Hollywood South Broward

Janito Cyriac, 5-6, 160, Oakland Park Northeast

Vincent Davis, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Trenod Desrosier, 5-6, 155, Miami High

Tyrone Douglas, Jr., 5-7, 160, Miami Monsignor Pace

Jahmari Dovril, 5-9, 160, Miramar

Freddie Espinosa, 5-8, 185, Coral Gables

Mark Fontana, FB, 5-11, 185, Cooper City

Michael Harris, 5-7, 170, Miami Norland

Michael Jarrett, 5-9, 165, Coral Springs

Michael Hurt, 5-7, 155, Fort Lauderdale University School

Daniel Jones, 5-5, 145, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

Daryn “Duke” Jones, 6-0, 190, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Tyler Jones, 5-9, 165, Plantation American Heritage

Tristan Lamb, 5-5, 155, Miami Coral Reef

Kenyatis Lewis, 5-6, 144, Miami Jackson

Philip Lewis, 5-9, 170, Oakland Park Northeast

Montrail Martin, 5-9, 160, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Keyshawn McCray, 5-5, 140, Coconut Creek

Javain McClorin, 5-9, 175, Hallandale

Isiah Pierre, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Jose Ribala, 5-11, 135, South Plantation

Arthur Roberts III, 5-8, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Johnny Simon, 5-9, 165, Miami Coral Reef

A.J. Tigertail, FB, 5-11, 175, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

James Wallace Jr., 5-9, 165, Pompano Beach Ely

Kyle Walters, 5-7, 162, Plantation

Nigel White, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Cameron Williams, TE, 6-5, 220, Davie Nova

Juwan Williams, 5-9, 200, South Plantation

Lavelton Williams, 6-0, 210, Fort Lauderdale

Thomas Willis, FB, 5-10, 185, Miami Monsignor Pace

Mario Young, 5-8, 160, Coconut Creek Monarch

By now, if you have followed high school football in South Florida, you know that receivers are always among the stars. This year will be no different.

Big time athletes have already been making a huge impact. Prospects such as:

Montavious Brini (6-0, 180, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)

Jamal Cooney (5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Dashaun Davis (5-9, 160, Deerfield Beach)

John Dunmore (6-3, 175, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Brieon Fuller (6-0, 175, Doral Academy)

Xzavier Henderson (6-1, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus)

Marlin Mayo (5-10, 150, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)

Kalani Norris (6-0, 170, Miami Christopher Columbus)

Some other receivers are also turning heads and will continue to do so:

Ryan Angrand, 5-7, 135, Coconut Creek Monarch

Najeh Baker, 5-11, 165, Homestead South Dade

Olsen Louis Baptiste, 6-0, 170, Coral Springs

Chris Benestad, 5-9, 145, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Tavares Bradley, 5-7, 160, Doral Academy

Anthony Calloway, 6-4, 140, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Tyler Carmona, 5-8, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus

Jacquez Chance, 6-2, 175, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Antoine Daniel, 5-9, 155, Miami Monsignor Pace

Cameron Daniel, 6-1, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus

Darian Dupuy, 5-11, 150, Hialeah

Achim Edmond, 5-7, 160, North Miami

Jartavious Edwards, 5-11, 165, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Fonald Fanfan, 6-1, 175, North Miami

Kevin Felder, Jr., 5-6, 140, Homestead South Dade

Zay Flowers, 5-10, 145, Fort Lauderdale University School

Eloyim Fisteac, TE, 6-2, 240, Hialeah

Tyler Force, 5-11, 161, Miami Beach

Shawn Hampton, Jr., 5-10, 150, Miami High

Dennis Howard, Jr., 6-0, 165, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Jordan Irizarry, 6-0, 173, Fort Lauderdale University School

Bernie Jadotte, 6-2, 190, Weston Cypress Bay

Amari Johnson, 5-7, 155, Hallandale

Beaue Johnson, TE, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage

Deajawon Johnson, 5-11, 160, Hallandale

Justice Johnson, 5-10, 165, Weston Cypress Bay

Kadin Katsch, 5-8, 164, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

Khembrel Leon, 6-1, 180, Hallandale

Estmane Lucdor, 5-9, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington

Denzel Pierre Louis, 5-10, 155, North Miami Mourning

Ceasar Mackey, 5-7, 145, Miami Coral Reef

Quayvon Mackey, 6-2, 200, Coral Springs Charter

Tyler March, 6-1, 173, Plantation American Heritage

Sean Martin, 6-1, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Ricky McKnight, 5-7, 160, Miami Edison

Darius Melton, 6-3, 180, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely.

Felix Nembhard, Jr., 5-10, 165, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

Sean Moore, 6-0, 155, Miami Gulliver Prep

Daniel Parker, 5-6, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Nicholas Patterson, 6-2, 184, North Miami Beach

Makenlove Petit-Fard, 5-10, 160, North Miami

Kenneth Peyton, 6-0, 165, Lauderdale Lake Boyd Anderson

Norman Pickens, 5-8, 145, Hialeah-Miami Lakes

Isiah Pierre, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Ladarius Queen, 5-11, 150, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Matthew Ramos, 5-11, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus

Nick Rey, TE, 6-1, 220, Miami Palmetto

Richard Sam, 6-1, 165, North Miami

John Michael Serna, 6-0, 165, Plantation American Heritage

Kewanaqui Smith, 5-8, 160, Miami Killian

Rahmod Smith, TE, 6-5, 190, Homestead

Victor Thompson, 6-0, 150, Miami Northwestern

Michael Torrence, TE, 6-1, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch

Nicholas Torres, 5-10, 160, South Plantation

Matthew Vargas, 6-0, 175, Miramar Everglades

Christian Wells, 5-11, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Michael West, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Nigel White, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

Leroy Wilson, 6-1, 180, North Miami Beach

Jaylen Young, 6-0, 165, Hallandale

Mario Young, 5-8, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch

One of the positions that is starting to turn the corner with college recruiters is the offensive line. Each year, more and more football players are getting better and being recognized.

The 2019 class reflects the talent with prospects such as:

Vincent Murphy (6-4, 260, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Mark Fox (6-4, 255, Miami Northwestern)

Willie Hepburn (6-5, 295, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Dontae Lucas, 6-5, 325, Miami High)

Lance Hollis (5-11, 250, Davie Nova)

Pedro Marte, Jr. (6-3, 305, Miami Northwestern)

Frank Melgarejo (LS, 6-2, 230, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)

Tyler Milord (6-4, 275, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)

Jimmy Nixon (6-3, 305, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)

Antonio Serrano (6-2, 280, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Kaleb Boateng (6-4, 270, Fort Lauderdale)

Jamari Williams (6-3, 260, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons).

There are other linemen on the rise as well:

Pierre Arney, 5-10, 250, North Miami

Lens Bernadel, 5-10, 220, Hallandale

Jordan Bostic, 5-10, 260, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Robert Boyd, 6-5, 310, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Timothy Butler, 6-0, 260, South Plantation

Jayce Collins, 6-3, 315, South Plantation

Tyrese Cullet, 6-3, 250, Miami Beach

Fabio Desir, 6-0, 235, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Saul Garcia, 5-10, 245, Coral Springs

Mason Gill, 6-0, 210, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Jonathan Howe, 6-2, 295, Miami Southridge

Tyler Jerome, 5-11, 265, South Plantation

Joshua Johnson, 6-4, 309, Miami Southridge

Bryner Joseph, 6-2, 275, Miami Monsignor Pace

Gabriel Khandehrush, 6-4, 320, Plantation American Heritage

Nick Lucky, 6-1, 250, Miami Killian

Elvin McCray, 6-3, 244, Coconut Creek

James Mims, III, 6-0, 260, Sunrise Piper

Dalvin Montas, 5-10, 265, North Miami

Chris Pena, 6-1, 225, Doral Ronald Reagan

William Perez, 6-0, 220, Homestead South Dade

Ricky Perry, 5-10, 280, Homestead Keys Gate

Stefano Pinto, 6-2, 235, Miami Belen Jesuit

Danny Prince, 6-4, 250, Doral Ronald Reagan

Greg Pruitt, 6-0, 265, Homestead

Michael Puig, 6-0, 220, Miami Christopher Columbus

Nicholas Rendon, 5-10, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch

Ruben Rodriguez, 6-5, 275, Miami Coral Reef

Juan Santiago, 6-4, 240, Coconut Creek

Patrick Scullen, 6-3, 310, Parkland Douglas

Maurice Smith, 6-3, 290, Miami Central

Stevie Smith, LS, 5-8, 200, Hialeah

Marcus Strong, 6-0, 265, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

Ricky Tamis, 6-0, 265, Miami Beach

Christopher Thompson, 6-2, 282, Davie Nova

Reggie Troutman, 5-10, 245, Plantation

Jonathan Weaver, 6-0, 318, South Plantation

Shanoyd Whyte, 6-2, 230, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Ezekiel Wooten, LS, 6-0, 240, Weston Cypress Bay

Paul Yermish, 6-3, 265, Plantation American Heritage

Whether it is at the collegiate level or in the NFL, the defensive line and defensive end positons have started to take center stage.

This class certainly has more than its share of elite players such as:

Khris Bogle (DE, 6-5, 220, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Samuel Brooks, Jr. (DE, 6-2, 180, Miami Northwestern)

Rashon Crooks, 6-1, 290, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Ike Danielson (6-6, 300, Miami Edison)

Braylen Ingraham, 6-3, 225, Fort Lauderdale Dillard)

Juwan James (6-0, 240, Miami Carol City)

Jordan Johnson (6-2, 315, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Calijah Kancey (DE, 6-0, 231, Miami Northwestern)

Jamarius Landers (DE, 6-2, 190, Coconut Creek)

Jason Munoz (DE, 6-4, 210, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Nathaniel Parker (6-0, 240, Hollywood Hills)

Jeramy Passmore (DE, 6-0, 200, Miami Christopher Columbus)

Dylan Perez (6-1, 230, Miami Christopher Columbus)

D’Sean Perry (DE, 6-3, 190, Miami Gulliver Prep)

There are more defensive linemen who are making major strides as well:

Yousef Abu, 5-10, 215, Pembroke Pines West Broward

Fabian Allen, DE, 6-2, 240, Sunrise Piper

Lucas Alonso, 6-1, 248, Miami Florida Christian

Mark Azema, DE, 6-2, 205, Coral Springs

Sammy Bencid, DE, 5-11, 190, Miami Coral Park

Tatum Bethune, DE, 6-0, 200, Miami Central

Adrian Brabham, Jr., 6-0, 292, Miramar

Bradley Charon, DE, 6-0, 182, Miami Braddock

David Cirilo, DE, 6-1, 210, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Mike Danclair, 5-11, 275, Miami Palmetto

Javon Dennis, 6-0, 260, Deerfield Beach

Miles Dickens, DE, 6-3, 215, Parkland Douglas

C’Jorn Edwards, DE, 6-1, 250, Deerfield Beach

Darius Gaiter, DE, 6-2, 225, North Miami

Marquise Gray, 5-11, 285, North Miami Mourning

Jahan Morgan-Green, DE, 6-4, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace

Yahweh Jeudy, DE, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Keishawn Jones, 6-2, 285, Deerfield Beach

Andres Lehrmann, DE, 6-2, 220, Doral Academy

Michael Lopez, 5-11, 200, Doral Academy

Jordan Lynes, DE, 5-11, 190, Hialeah

David Martinez, 5-10, 230, Hialeah

Nicholas Marino, DE/LS, 6-1, 220, Fort Lauderdale

Teddy McCall, DE, 6-0, 185, Coconut Creek

Dylan Perez McCollum, DE, 6-2, 210, Doral Ronald Reagan

Malik McNeil, 5-1, 235, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Matthew Moreno, DE, 5-11, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit

Jonathan Ortiz, DE, 6-1, 200, Miami Braddock

Alejandro Perez, 5-11, 200, Fort Lauderdale University School

Pedro Pichardo, 5-10, 258, Doral Ronald Reagan

Liam Quinn, DT, 5-10, 225, Coral Springs

Bryan Reinstrom, DE, 6-0, 240, Hialeah Goleman

De’jon Roberts, 6-0, 270, Coral Springs

Charlie Rothkopf, 5-10, 220, Parkland Douglas

Jonathan St. Jacque, DE, 5-11, 182, Homestead

Andre Sierra II, DE, 5-10, 200, Miami Varela

Chris Smith, 5-11, 250, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy

Justin Tobar, DE, 6-1, 220, Miami Killian

Kyon Whiteroyal, 5-10, 180, Miami Palmer Trinity

Emanuel Villatoro, 5-11, 225, Fort Lauderdale

Micha’el Wilmot, 5-9, 204, Miami Carol City

Another position that is starting to gain some national friction is linebacker. While there are gifted athletes, many have been overlooked in the past.

That may all change with athletes such as:

Derek Burns (OLB, 6-3, 190, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)

Hugh Dinnall (5-11, 205, Miramar), Ge’mon Eaford (OLB, 6-1, 220

Deerfield Beach), Donald Georges (5-11, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic)

Diamonte Howard (OLB, 6-2, 205, Miami Southridge)

Mikel Jones (6-2, 210, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

Gino Sandora (6-0, 215, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)

Nico Scheesley (OLB, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Larry Smith (OLB, 5-11, 205, Miami Norland)

Anthony Solomon (6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Eddie Williams (6-0, 170, Miami Palmetto)

Darius Williams (6-0, 210, Miami Norland)

There are other linebackers who are beginning to get some recognition as well.

Dhal Anglada, 5-10, 190, Doral Ronald Reagan

Isaac Brittsan, OLB, 5-10, 175, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

Jahmar Brown, 6-1, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace

Anthony Cardovi, 5-11, 150, Miami Braddock

Aramis Castano, 5-10, 187, Miami Belen Jesuit

Reese Chase, OLB, 6-0, 180, Plantation American Heritage

David Clarke, OLB, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Chris Concepcion, 5-6, 160, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

Marc Dagobert, 5-11, 186, Coral Springs Taravella

Michael Denbow, OLB, 5-10, 170, Pembroke Pines West Broward

James Donaldson, 5-11, 190, Miramar

Alfonzo Dorsainvil, OLB, 5-9, 195, North Miami

Ruben Dorvil, 5-11, 165, North Miami Mourning

Sebastian Dutra, OLB, 6-1, 190, Weston Cypress Bay

Daniel Esteban, 5-8, 185, Miami Belen Jesuit

Keyshawn Fede, 6-0, 200, Miramar

Basil Fernandez, OLB, 6-1, 175, Coral Gables

Lucas Ferrer, 6-1, 210, Miami Ransom Everglades

Oscar Garcia, 6-0, 190, Doral Academy

Chris Greene, 5-8, 215, Miami Palmetto

Jordan Griffin, 5-8, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus

Jakeem Hall, 5-11, 170, Plantation

Johnathan Hardy, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

Eric Hernandez, 5-9, 180, Fort Lauderdale

Barrett Hickey, OLB, 6-2, 165, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

Jake Hoffman, 5-9, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

Anthony Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 185, Coral Gables

Jeremiah Jean, 6-1, 195, Homestead South Dade

Vincent Jones, 5-10, 190, Coconut Creek Monarch

Julian McGriff, 5-8, 160, Hollywood International School of Broward.

Brandon Moses, 5-9, 193, Coconut Creek

Matthew Porry, 5-11, 165, Miami Coral Reef

Jason Reese, 5-10, 160, Miami Braddock

Kevin Reynaldo, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

Larry Robbins, 5-9, 170, Miami Norland

Gavin Roberts, 5-9, 165, Miami Coral Reef

Larry Smith, LS, 5-10, 195, Miami Norland

Leslie Smith, 5-10, 185, Miami High

Christopher Valdes, 5-10, 200, Miami High

Emmanuel St. Germain, 5-8, 185, Miami Dr. Krop

Brandon Walton, OLB, 6-1, 182, Weston Cypress Bay

Willie Webb, 5-11, 190, Pembroke Pines Charter

There is no getting around that South Florida produces more defensive backs than any other area in the country – and truthfully, it is not even close.

The athletes in the Class of 2019 will boggle the mind with athletes such as:

Jordan Battle (6-1, 168, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Jaden Davis (5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Rayne Tanega-Doster (5-11, 175, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)

Demetries Ford (5-7, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus)

Jarule Harris (6-2, 170, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic)

Jonathan Higgins (5-10, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School)

Keyon Martin (5-8, 150, Deerfield Beach)

Tavon McBride (5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)

Christopher McDonald, Jr. (5-10, 170, Miami Southridge)

Semar “Ace” Melvin (6-0, 155, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)

Tiawan Mullen (5-10, 170, Coconut Creek)

Cornelius Nunn (5-11, 170, Miami Southridge)

Cuevas Russ (5-10, 160, Miami Palmetto)

Josh Sanguinetti (6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School)

Joe Smith (6-0, 200, Miami Southridge)

Keontra Smith (6-0, 195, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)

James Williams (5-10, 160, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)

The talent is so deep that new stars are emerging in secondaries in Miami-Dade and Broward each week. Check some of these quality athletes out:

Christopher Alexandre, 5-9, 160, Hollywood McArthur

Richard Allen IV, 5-8, 155, Davie Nova

Dianjelo Amaya, 5-8, 155, Coral Springs

Ken Arcia, 5-8, 155, Doral Academy

Brandon Baez, 5-10, 160, Miramar

Alexander Battle, 5-4, 145, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Myles Bell, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquanis

Andrew Bloodsaw Jr., 5-9, 140, Miami Beach

William Bradford, Jr., 6-0, 173, Miami Norland

Roger Brown, 5-10, 160, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

Jarvis Brownlee, 6-0, 160, Hallandale

Allen Bryant, 5-11, 155, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Clarence Burley, 5-7, 160, Parkland Douglas

Kevin Butler, 5-8, 145. Homestead

Tim Butler, 5-7, 155, Plantation

Antonio Clark, 5-8, 160, Davie Nova

Dajon Clark, 5-6, 140, Miami Coral Reef

Elijah Deravil, 5-10, 150, North Miami

Rashad Dollar, 6-1, 170, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

Ernest Felder, 5-6, 155, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

D’Andre Felton, 5-9, 150, Miami Coral Reef

Dedrick Flint, 5-9, 160, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Larry Gatlin, 5-10, 150, Miami Palmetto

Jarrett Hampton, 5-7 170, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Devin Hardy, 5-8, 165, Homestead Keys Gate Charter

Christopher Hill, Jr., 6-0, 165, Coral Springs

Kavon Holmes, 5-6, 150, Homestead Everglades Prep

Donovan James, 5-10, 168, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

Ahmaud Jordan, 5-11, 175, Davie Nova

Lamarcus King, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Tyrese Lamour, 5-9, 160, Miramar

Theodore “L.T.” Lucas, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage

Jared Mack, 5-8, 150, Hialeah American

Trivellis Matthews, 5-9, 155, Deerfield Beach

Michael McCarty, 5-5, 135, North Miami Mourning

David McFadden, S, 5-9, 180, Fort Lauderdale

Khwan Mickens, 5-10, 160, Pembroke Pines West Broward

Clifton Miller, 5-7, 155, Miramar

Devante Reid-Morgan, 6-1, 165, South Plantation

Maxwell Nicolas, 5-7, 150, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Patrick Ottey, 6-0, 150, Sunrise Piper

Christopher Perez, 5-10, 170, Miami Coral Reef

Wendol Philord, 5-8, 165, Doral Academy

Presley Pomeranc, 5-11, 155, Miami Christopher Columbus

Alexander Prieto, 5-9, 162, Miami Christopher Columbus

Nicholas Rackauskas, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Coral Glades

Darryle Riggins, 5-10, 160. Hialeah Miami Lakes

Joseph Rodriguez, 5-10, 160, Doral Ronald Reagan

Jadus Rogers, 5-11, 160, Sunrise Piper

Deimon Santos, 5-8, 155, Hallandale

Harold Sims III, 6-1, 160, South Plantation

Kewan Smith, 5-8, 165, Miami Southridge

Myles Smith, 6-0, 165, Hialeah Goleman

Tyrique Stevenson, 6-1, 185, Homestead South Dade

Moezies Telfort, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

Blake Thifault, 5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy

Antoine Thompson, 5-10, 155, Davie Nova

Christopher Vidal, 6-1, 175, Hialeah Barbara Goleman

Hammersham White, Jr., 5-8, 160, South Plantation

Eddie Williams, 5-11, 165, Miami Palmetto

William Wilson, 5-9, 150, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Jacob Wucher, 6-0, 170, Weston Cypress Bay

Prince Young, 5-8, 135, Miami Florida Christian