Class of 2019: More Elite South Florida Talent On The Way

No matter what era you are talking about, when it comes to football prospects, South Florida remains the epicenter for talent nationally.
As we recently ushered the Class of 2017 onto the next level and began turning our attention to the next wave of talent in 2018, there was a reminder that 2019 – the current group of sophomores – would certainly carry on that rich tradition.
Since the 1960’s, this is an area of the country that college coaches have been coming to, bringing back some of the best football prospects you will find anywhere.
Unlike some of the classes in the past – where receivers and defensive backs have completely dominated the talent – the Class of 2019 will be delivering an array of athletes at different positions.
While many athletes have transferred and continue to transfer, we are staying on top of those important moves – and while some of the names on this listing of rising prospects may reflect their former schools – please let us know of those changes and they will be made instantly.
The purpose of these lists is to promote. By seeing more games live than any other source – by a longshot – it gives us that opportunity to watch and compare prospects. Doing it by film is great, but to stand five feet away from these talented young men and being able to add character to the recruiting mix, is essential in the entire process.
In addition, there is no other recruiting source that promotes every player like we do – year round. We had the pleasure of getting close to 2,500 Miami-Dade and Broward football players out to colleges over the past year.
Today, we bring you some of the talent that will once again put this region of the country in the spotlight. Here is a look at some of them.
If you have athletes to add – or would like to tell us about transfers – just drop us a line at: Floridakids1@aol.com.
The one position that certainly has been upgraded in this class is quarterbacks.
This group is one that many believe will set a positive tone for the future – as several have already been getting plenty of looks.
This class includes:
Curt Casteel (6-2, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Lorenzo Floyd (5-10, 160, Miami Monsignor Pace)
Deon Jones (6–0, 170, Miramar)
Kamran Kadivar (6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale Westminster)
Skylar Pearcy (5-9, 155, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian)
Will Poses (5-11, 185, Miami Gulliver Prep)
Cairiq Rackley (6-1, 170, Miami Southridge)
Jesse Rivera (6-2, 173, Southwest Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)
Nik Scalzo (5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
T.J. Smith (6-1, 167, Hollywood South Broward)
Maurice Underwood (6-3, 175, Miami Central).
Here are some other quarterbacks who are making major strides as well:
Ian Azamar, 5-11, 165, Miami Beach
Demetrius Burns, 6-0, 190, Homestead Everglades Prep
Nicholas Casares, 5-9, 155, Miami Palmer Trinity
David Dolcine, 6-2, 175, South Plantation
Jakari Dozie, 6-3, 170, North Miami Beach
William Ferreira, 6-0, 160, Miami Monsignor Pace
Jonathan Jacobs, 5-8, 150, Weston Cypress Bay
Jean Jimpson, 6-0, 175, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
Karon Johnson, 5-11, 175, North Miami
Danny Pierre Louis, 5-10, 165, North Miami Mourning
William Manuel, 6-0, 175, Pembroke Pines Charter
Christian Paillet, 6-1, 170, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep
Armando Parra, Jr., 6-0, 175, Miami Christopher Columbus
Matthew Ruiz, 6-2, 176, Pembroke Pines W. Broward
Xander Stokes, 6-0, 165, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Kane VanDemark, 5-11, 165, Homestead South Dade
JuZion Wade, 5-9, 155, Hialeah
When it comes to running backs, this is an area of the nation that has its share, but this class features some national head-turners who are already getting plenty of attention.
Among those are:
Jacob Baptiste (5-11, 195, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)
Marcus Barthell (5-9, 175, Miami Edison)
Daniel Carter (5-11, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Brandon Cohen (5-8, 163, Doral Ronald Reagan)
Darren Davis, Jr. (5-8, 175, Miami Southridge)
Willie Davis, IV (5-8, 185, Miami Central)
Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 185, Fort Lauderdale University School)
Henry Parrish (5-10, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus)
Courtney Reese (5-9, 160, Miami Southridge)
Jacquez Stuart (5-9, 160, Miami Northwestern)
Nayquan Wright (5-9, 190, Miami Carol City).
Here are some other running backs who are making major strides as well:
Alejandro Andino, 5-8, 175, Weston Cypress Bay
James Bentayou, 5-10, 150, Coconut Creek North Broward Prep
Rayquan Berry, 5-5, 140, Coral Gables
Arthur Brefil, 5-11, 165, Cooper City
Michael Bucknor, 5-8, 155, Hallandale
Andrew Chiwara, 5-6, 150, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy
Allen Crawford, 5-7, 174, Hollywood South Broward
Janito Cyriac, 5-6, 160, Oakland Park Northeast
Vincent Davis, 5-8, 150, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Trenod Desrosier, 5-6, 155, Miami High
Tyrone Douglas, Jr., 5-7, 160, Miami Monsignor Pace
Jahmari Dovril, 5-9, 160, Miramar
Freddie Espinosa, 5-8, 185, Coral Gables
Mark Fontana, FB, 5-11, 185, Cooper City
Michael Harris, 5-7, 170, Miami Norland
Michael Jarrett, 5-9, 165, Coral Springs
Michael Hurt, 5-7, 155, Fort Lauderdale University School
Daniel Jones, 5-5, 145, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Daryn “Duke” Jones, 6-0, 190, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
Tyler Jones, 5-9, 165, Plantation American Heritage
Tristan Lamb, 5-5, 155, Miami Coral Reef
Kenyatis Lewis, 5-6, 144, Miami Jackson
Philip Lewis, 5-9, 170, Oakland Park Northeast
Montrail Martin, 5-9, 160, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Keyshawn McCray, 5-5, 140, Coconut Creek
Javain McClorin, 5-9, 175, Hallandale
Isiah Pierre, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
Jose Ribala, 5-11, 135, South Plantation
Arthur Roberts III, 5-8, 180, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
Johnny Simon, 5-9, 165, Miami Coral Reef
A.J. Tigertail, FB, 5-11, 175, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
James Wallace Jr., 5-9, 165, Pompano Beach Ely
Kyle Walters, 5-7, 162, Plantation
Nigel White, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Cameron Williams, TE, 6-5, 220, Davie Nova
Juwan Williams, 5-9, 200, South Plantation
Lavelton Williams, 6-0, 210, Fort Lauderdale
Thomas Willis, FB, 5-10, 185, Miami Monsignor Pace
Mario Young, 5-8, 160, Coconut Creek Monarch
By now, if you have followed high school football in South Florida, you know that receivers are always among the stars. This year will be no different.
Big time athletes have already been making a huge impact. Prospects such as:
Montavious Brini (6-0, 180, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)
Jamal Cooney (5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Dashaun Davis (5-9, 160, Deerfield Beach)
John Dunmore (6-3, 175, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Brieon Fuller (6-0, 175, Doral Academy)
Xzavier Henderson (6-1, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus)
Marlin Mayo (5-10, 150, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)
Kalani Norris (6-0, 170, Miami Christopher Columbus)
Some other receivers are also turning heads and will continue to do so:
Ryan Angrand, 5-7, 135, Coconut Creek Monarch
Najeh Baker, 5-11, 165, Homestead South Dade
Olsen Louis Baptiste, 6-0, 170, Coral Springs
Chris Benestad, 5-9, 145, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Tavares Bradley, 5-7, 160, Doral Academy
Anthony Calloway, 6-4, 140, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Tyler Carmona, 5-8, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus
Jacquez Chance, 6-2, 175, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Antoine Daniel, 5-9, 155, Miami Monsignor Pace
Cameron Daniel, 6-1, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus
Darian Dupuy, 5-11, 150, Hialeah
Achim Edmond, 5-7, 160, North Miami
Jartavious Edwards, 5-11, 165, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Fonald Fanfan, 6-1, 175, North Miami
Kevin Felder, Jr., 5-6, 140, Homestead South Dade
Zay Flowers, 5-10, 145, Fort Lauderdale University School
Eloyim Fisteac, TE, 6-2, 240, Hialeah
Tyler Force, 5-11, 161, Miami Beach
Shawn Hampton, Jr., 5-10, 150, Miami High
Dennis Howard, Jr., 6-0, 165, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Jordan Irizarry, 6-0, 173, Fort Lauderdale University School
Bernie Jadotte, 6-2, 190, Weston Cypress Bay
Amari Johnson, 5-7, 155, Hallandale
Beaue Johnson, TE, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage
Deajawon Johnson, 5-11, 160, Hallandale
Justice Johnson, 5-10, 165, Weston Cypress Bay
Kadin Katsch, 5-8, 164, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest
Khembrel Leon, 6-1, 180, Hallandale
Estmane Lucdor, 5-9, 160, Miami Booker T. Washington
Denzel Pierre Louis, 5-10, 155, North Miami Mourning
Ceasar Mackey, 5-7, 145, Miami Coral Reef
Quayvon Mackey, 6-2, 200, Coral Springs Charter
Tyler March, 6-1, 173, Plantation American Heritage
Sean Martin, 6-1, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Ricky McKnight, 5-7, 160, Miami Edison
Darius Melton, 6-3, 180, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely.
Felix Nembhard, Jr., 5-10, 165, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
Sean Moore, 6-0, 155, Miami Gulliver Prep
Daniel Parker, 5-6, 170, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Nicholas Patterson, 6-2, 184, North Miami Beach
Makenlove Petit-Fard, 5-10, 160, North Miami
Kenneth Peyton, 6-0, 165, Lauderdale Lake Boyd Anderson
Norman Pickens, 5-8, 145, Hialeah-Miami Lakes
Isiah Pierre, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
Ladarius Queen, 5-11, 150, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Matthew Ramos, 5-11, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus
Nick Rey, TE, 6-1, 220, Miami Palmetto
Richard Sam, 6-1, 165, North Miami
John Michael Serna, 6-0, 165, Plantation American Heritage
Kewanaqui Smith, 5-8, 160, Miami Killian
Rahmod Smith, TE, 6-5, 190, Homestead
Victor Thompson, 6-0, 150, Miami Northwestern
Michael Torrence, TE, 6-1, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch
Nicholas Torres, 5-10, 160, South Plantation
Matthew Vargas, 6-0, 175, Miramar Everglades
Christian Wells, 5-11, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Michael West, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Nigel White, 5-10, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Leroy Wilson, 6-1, 180, North Miami Beach
Jaylen Young, 6-0, 165, Hallandale
Mario Young, 5-8, 155, Coconut Creek Monarch
One of the positions that is starting to turn the corner with college recruiters is the offensive line. Each year, more and more football players are getting better and being recognized.
The 2019 class reflects the talent with prospects such as:
Vincent Murphy (6-4, 260, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Mark Fox (6-4, 255, Miami Northwestern)
Willie Hepburn (6-5, 295, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Dontae Lucas, 6-5, 325, Miami High)
Lance Hollis (5-11, 250, Davie Nova)
Pedro Marte, Jr. (6-3, 305, Miami Northwestern)
Frank Melgarejo (LS, 6-2, 230, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)
Tyler Milord (6-4, 275, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)
Jimmy Nixon (6-3, 305, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)
Antonio Serrano (6-2, 280, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Kaleb Boateng (6-4, 270, Fort Lauderdale)
Jamari Williams (6-3, 260, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons).
There are other linemen on the rise as well:
Pierre Arney, 5-10, 250, North Miami
Lens Bernadel, 5-10, 220, Hallandale
Jordan Bostic, 5-10, 260, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Robert Boyd, 6-5, 310, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Timothy Butler, 6-0, 260, South Plantation
Jayce Collins, 6-3, 315, South Plantation
Tyrese Cullet, 6-3, 250, Miami Beach
Fabio Desir, 6-0, 235, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Saul Garcia, 5-10, 245, Coral Springs
Mason Gill, 6-0, 210, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Jonathan Howe, 6-2, 295, Miami Southridge
Tyler Jerome, 5-11, 265, South Plantation
Joshua Johnson, 6-4, 309, Miami Southridge
Bryner Joseph, 6-2, 275, Miami Monsignor Pace
Gabriel Khandehrush, 6-4, 320, Plantation American Heritage
Nick Lucky, 6-1, 250, Miami Killian
Elvin McCray, 6-3, 244, Coconut Creek
James Mims, III, 6-0, 260, Sunrise Piper
Dalvin Montas, 5-10, 265, North Miami
Chris Pena, 6-1, 225, Doral Ronald Reagan
William Perez, 6-0, 220, Homestead South Dade
Ricky Perry, 5-10, 280, Homestead Keys Gate
Stefano Pinto, 6-2, 235, Miami Belen Jesuit
Danny Prince, 6-4, 250, Doral Ronald Reagan
Greg Pruitt, 6-0, 265, Homestead
Michael Puig, 6-0, 220, Miami Christopher Columbus
Nicholas Rendon, 5-10, 225, Coconut Creek Monarch
Ruben Rodriguez, 6-5, 275, Miami Coral Reef
Juan Santiago, 6-4, 240, Coconut Creek
Patrick Scullen, 6-3, 310, Parkland Douglas
Maurice Smith, 6-3, 290, Miami Central
Stevie Smith, LS, 5-8, 200, Hialeah
Marcus Strong, 6-0, 265, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
Ricky Tamis, 6-0, 265, Miami Beach
Christopher Thompson, 6-2, 282, Davie Nova
Reggie Troutman, 5-10, 245, Plantation
Jonathan Weaver, 6-0, 318, South Plantation
Shanoyd Whyte, 6-2, 230, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Ezekiel Wooten, LS, 6-0, 240, Weston Cypress Bay
Paul Yermish, 6-3, 265, Plantation American Heritage
Whether it is at the collegiate level or in the NFL, the defensive line and defensive end positons have started to take center stage.
This class certainly has more than its share of elite players such as:
Khris Bogle (DE, 6-5, 220, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Samuel Brooks, Jr. (DE, 6-2, 180, Miami Northwestern)
Rashon Crooks, 6-1, 290, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Ike Danielson (6-6, 300, Miami Edison)
Braylen Ingraham, 6-3, 225, Fort Lauderdale Dillard)
Juwan James (6-0, 240, Miami Carol City)
Jordan Johnson (6-2, 315, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Calijah Kancey (DE, 6-0, 231, Miami Northwestern)
Jamarius Landers (DE, 6-2, 190, Coconut Creek)
Jason Munoz (DE, 6-4, 210, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Nathaniel Parker (6-0, 240, Hollywood Hills)
Jeramy Passmore (DE, 6-0, 200, Miami Christopher Columbus)
Dylan Perez (6-1, 230, Miami Christopher Columbus)
D’Sean Perry (DE, 6-3, 190, Miami Gulliver Prep)
There are more defensive linemen who are making major strides as well:
Yousef Abu, 5-10, 215, Pembroke Pines West Broward
Fabian Allen, DE, 6-2, 240, Sunrise Piper
Lucas Alonso, 6-1, 248, Miami Florida Christian
Mark Azema, DE, 6-2, 205, Coral Springs
Sammy Bencid, DE, 5-11, 190, Miami Coral Park
Tatum Bethune, DE, 6-0, 200, Miami Central
Adrian Brabham, Jr., 6-0, 292, Miramar
Bradley Charon, DE, 6-0, 182, Miami Braddock
David Cirilo, DE, 6-1, 210, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Mike Danclair, 5-11, 275, Miami Palmetto
Javon Dennis, 6-0, 260, Deerfield Beach
Miles Dickens, DE, 6-3, 215, Parkland Douglas
C’Jorn Edwards, DE, 6-1, 250, Deerfield Beach
Darius Gaiter, DE, 6-2, 225, North Miami
Marquise Gray, 5-11, 285, North Miami Mourning
Jahan Morgan-Green, DE, 6-4, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace
Yahweh Jeudy, DE, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Keishawn Jones, 6-2, 285, Deerfield Beach
Andres Lehrmann, DE, 6-2, 220, Doral Academy
Michael Lopez, 5-11, 200, Doral Academy
Jordan Lynes, DE, 5-11, 190, Hialeah
David Martinez, 5-10, 230, Hialeah
Nicholas Marino, DE/LS, 6-1, 220, Fort Lauderdale
Teddy McCall, DE, 6-0, 185, Coconut Creek
Dylan Perez McCollum, DE, 6-2, 210, Doral Ronald Reagan
Malik McNeil, 5-1, 235, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Matthew Moreno, DE, 5-11, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit
Jonathan Ortiz, DE, 6-1, 200, Miami Braddock
Alejandro Perez, 5-11, 200, Fort Lauderdale University School
Pedro Pichardo, 5-10, 258, Doral Ronald Reagan
Liam Quinn, DT, 5-10, 225, Coral Springs
Bryan Reinstrom, DE, 6-0, 240, Hialeah Goleman
De’jon Roberts, 6-0, 270, Coral Springs
Charlie Rothkopf, 5-10, 220, Parkland Douglas
Jonathan St. Jacque, DE, 5-11, 182, Homestead
Andre Sierra II, DE, 5-10, 200, Miami Varela
Chris Smith, 5-11, 250, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy
Justin Tobar, DE, 6-1, 220, Miami Killian
Kyon Whiteroyal, 5-10, 180, Miami Palmer Trinity
Emanuel Villatoro, 5-11, 225, Fort Lauderdale
Micha’el Wilmot, 5-9, 204, Miami Carol City
Another position that is starting to gain some national friction is linebacker. While there are gifted athletes, many have been overlooked in the past.
That may all change with athletes such as:
Derek Burns (OLB, 6-3, 190, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)
Hugh Dinnall (5-11, 205, Miramar), Ge’mon Eaford (OLB, 6-1, 220
Deerfield Beach), Donald Georges (5-11, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic)
Diamonte Howard (OLB, 6-2, 205, Miami Southridge)
Mikel Jones (6-2, 210, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
Gino Sandora (6-0, 215, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy)
Nico Scheesley (OLB, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Larry Smith (OLB, 5-11, 205, Miami Norland)
Anthony Solomon (6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Eddie Williams (6-0, 170, Miami Palmetto)
Darius Williams (6-0, 210, Miami Norland)
There are other linebackers who are beginning to get some recognition as well.
Dhal Anglada, 5-10, 190, Doral Ronald Reagan
Isaac Brittsan, OLB, 5-10, 175, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Jahmar Brown, 6-1, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace
Anthony Cardovi, 5-11, 150, Miami Braddock
Aramis Castano, 5-10, 187, Miami Belen Jesuit
Reese Chase, OLB, 6-0, 180, Plantation American Heritage
David Clarke, OLB, 6-0, 180, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Chris Concepcion, 5-6, 160, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
Marc Dagobert, 5-11, 186, Coral Springs Taravella
Michael Denbow, OLB, 5-10, 170, Pembroke Pines West Broward
James Donaldson, 5-11, 190, Miramar
Alfonzo Dorsainvil, OLB, 5-9, 195, North Miami
Ruben Dorvil, 5-11, 165, North Miami Mourning
Sebastian Dutra, OLB, 6-1, 190, Weston Cypress Bay
Daniel Esteban, 5-8, 185, Miami Belen Jesuit
Keyshawn Fede, 6-0, 200, Miramar
Basil Fernandez, OLB, 6-1, 175, Coral Gables
Lucas Ferrer, 6-1, 210, Miami Ransom Everglades
Oscar Garcia, 6-0, 190, Doral Academy
Chris Greene, 5-8, 215, Miami Palmetto
Jordan Griffin, 5-8, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus
Jakeem Hall, 5-11, 170, Plantation
Johnathan Hardy, 5-9, 170, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Eric Hernandez, 5-9, 180, Fort Lauderdale
Barrett Hickey, OLB, 6-2, 165, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
Jake Hoffman, 5-9, 170, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Anthony Jackson, Jr., 5-11, 185, Coral Gables
Jeremiah Jean, 6-1, 195, Homestead South Dade
Vincent Jones, 5-10, 190, Coconut Creek Monarch
Julian McGriff, 5-8, 160, Hollywood International School of Broward.
Brandon Moses, 5-9, 193, Coconut Creek
Matthew Porry, 5-11, 165, Miami Coral Reef
Jason Reese, 5-10, 160, Miami Braddock
Kevin Reynaldo, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
Larry Robbins, 5-9, 170, Miami Norland
Gavin Roberts, 5-9, 165, Miami Coral Reef
Larry Smith, LS, 5-10, 195, Miami Norland
Leslie Smith, 5-10, 185, Miami High
Christopher Valdes, 5-10, 200, Miami High
Emmanuel St. Germain, 5-8, 185, Miami Dr. Krop
Brandon Walton, OLB, 6-1, 182, Weston Cypress Bay
Willie Webb, 5-11, 190, Pembroke Pines Charter
There is no getting around that South Florida produces more defensive backs than any other area in the country – and truthfully, it is not even close.
The athletes in the Class of 2019 will boggle the mind with athletes such as:
Jordan Battle (6-1, 168, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Jaden Davis (5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Rayne Tanega-Doster (5-11, 175, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy)
Demetries Ford (5-7, 150, Miami Christopher Columbus)
Jarule Harris (6-2, 170, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic)
Jonathan Higgins (5-10, 175, Fort Lauderdale University School)
Keyon Martin (5-8, 150, Deerfield Beach)
Tavon McBride (5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons)
Christopher McDonald, Jr. (5-10, 170, Miami Southridge)
Semar “Ace” Melvin (6-0, 155, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas)
Tiawan Mullen (5-10, 170, Coconut Creek)
Cornelius Nunn (5-11, 170, Miami Southridge)
Cuevas Russ (5-10, 160, Miami Palmetto)
Josh Sanguinetti (6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale University School)
Joe Smith (6-0, 200, Miami Southridge)
Keontra Smith (6-0, 195, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)
James Williams (5-10, 160, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna)
The talent is so deep that new stars are emerging in secondaries in Miami-Dade and Broward each week. Check some of these quality athletes out:
Christopher Alexandre, 5-9, 160, Hollywood McArthur
Richard Allen IV, 5-8, 155, Davie Nova
Dianjelo Amaya, 5-8, 155, Coral Springs
Ken Arcia, 5-8, 155, Doral Academy
Brandon Baez, 5-10, 160, Miramar
Alexander Battle, 5-4, 145, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Myles Bell, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquanis
Andrew Bloodsaw Jr., 5-9, 140, Miami Beach
William Bradford, Jr., 6-0, 173, Miami Norland
Roger Brown, 5-10, 160, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely
Jarvis Brownlee, 6-0, 160, Hallandale
Allen Bryant, 5-11, 155, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Clarence Burley, 5-7, 160, Parkland Douglas
Kevin Butler, 5-8, 145. Homestead
Tim Butler, 5-7, 155, Plantation
Antonio Clark, 5-8, 160, Davie Nova
Dajon Clark, 5-6, 140, Miami Coral Reef
Elijah Deravil, 5-10, 150, North Miami
Rashad Dollar, 6-1, 170, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy
Ernest Felder, 5-6, 155, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
D’Andre Felton, 5-9, 150, Miami Coral Reef
Dedrick Flint, 5-9, 160, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Larry Gatlin, 5-10, 150, Miami Palmetto
Jarrett Hampton, 5-7 170, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
Devin Hardy, 5-8, 165, Homestead Keys Gate Charter
Christopher Hill, Jr., 6-0, 165, Coral Springs
Kavon Holmes, 5-6, 150, Homestead Everglades Prep
Donovan James, 5-10, 168, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons
Ahmaud Jordan, 5-11, 175, Davie Nova
Lamarcus King, 5-10, 165, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
Tyrese Lamour, 5-9, 160, Miramar
Theodore “L.T.” Lucas, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage
Jared Mack, 5-8, 150, Hialeah American
Trivellis Matthews, 5-9, 155, Deerfield Beach
Michael McCarty, 5-5, 135, North Miami Mourning
David McFadden, S, 5-9, 180, Fort Lauderdale
Khwan Mickens, 5-10, 160, Pembroke Pines West Broward
Clifton Miller, 5-7, 155, Miramar
Devante Reid-Morgan, 6-1, 165, South Plantation
Maxwell Nicolas, 5-7, 150, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic
Patrick Ottey, 6-0, 150, Sunrise Piper
Christopher Perez, 5-10, 170, Miami Coral Reef
Wendol Philord, 5-8, 165, Doral Academy
Presley Pomeranc, 5-11, 155, Miami Christopher Columbus
Alexander Prieto, 5-9, 162, Miami Christopher Columbus
Nicholas Rackauskas, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Coral Glades
Darryle Riggins, 5-10, 160. Hialeah Miami Lakes
Joseph Rodriguez, 5-10, 160, Doral Ronald Reagan
Jadus Rogers, 5-11, 160, Sunrise Piper
Deimon Santos, 5-8, 155, Hallandale
Harold Sims III, 6-1, 160, South Plantation
Kewan Smith, 5-8, 165, Miami Southridge
Myles Smith, 6-0, 165, Hialeah Goleman
Tyrique Stevenson, 6-1, 185, Homestead South Dade
Moezies Telfort, 6-0, 170, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
Blake Thifault, 5-10, 155, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy
Antoine Thompson, 5-10, 155, Davie Nova
Christopher Vidal, 6-1, 175, Hialeah Barbara Goleman
Hammersham White, Jr., 5-8, 160, South Plantation
Eddie Williams, 5-11, 165, Miami Palmetto
William Wilson, 5-9, 150, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
Jacob Wucher, 6-0, 170, Weston Cypress Bay
Prince Young, 5-8, 135, Miami Florida Christian