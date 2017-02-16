Child Who Saved Falling Brother Awarded By The Community

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Joseph can barely hold his year and half old baby brother Eitan, but on a November day he somehow had superhero strength.

“I don’t know. It was basically like a miracle,” said Joseph.

The 9-year-old said he doesn’t remember what happened but it was all caught on the baby monitor as he dove to save his baby brother who had just fallen off the changing table.

“I actually was very much in control in the moment…It was just one split second that I turned around to take care of one of my other kids and thank God for Joseph, he was walking by at that exact moment saw the baby fall at that exact moment,” said his mother Tila Levi.

“After he fell I was on my knees holding him from his chest…I started crying because afterwards I was nervous,” said Joseph.

The video went viral with thousands of views. National and international interviews followed.

On Thursday, he received an award from the Miami Police and other local law enforcement agencies. Joseph receiving the recognition as part of The Do The Right Thing Program.

It’s a not-for-profit, community-based program recognizing school age kids for their positive accomplishments and behavior.

This 9-year-old, second oldest of five children, and his family were humbled and grateful.

“He feels inside of him that he is responsible for his siblings and I’m proud of him because that means as a mom I am doing a good job,” said Tila.