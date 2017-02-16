Boats Galore In Miami This Weekend, Just Don’t Confuse Each Event

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The weekend will be all about boats big and small in two separate events in Miami-Dade County – The Miami International Boat Show and Yachts Miami Beach.

Stefano De Vivo took CBS4’s Joan Murray aboard a $10 million Pershing 92. It’s one of the hundreds of yachts you can see along Collins Avenue and it’s part of Yachts Miami Beach.

“You can have many, many people and enjoy parties on board and great happy times,” said De Vivo.

“It’s a feeling when you’re riding it, very close to a jet fighter plane because the boat can just turn from one side to the other really, really quickly,” said De Vivo.

About 50,000 people are expected at the show, bringing hundreds of millions of dollars to the economy.

Carrie Leblanc is visiting from Maine.

“I think everything is beautiful! We’re just here with friends that are looking at boats,” said LeBlanc.

That event is not to be confused with another major boating show in Virginia Key – just crossing the Rickenbacker Causeway – at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin. It’s the Miami International Boat Show which started Thursday and lasts until Monday.

Recreational boaters and anglers can see everything under the sun – on and off the water.

The show moved to the Miami Marine Stadiums from the Miami Beach Convention Center last year and it’s been a learning curve for people trying to get to the annual event which expects about 100,000 attendees.

“This is our second year, so we learned a lot last year. We made some improvements. We had a lot of good food and beverage here. The transportation is running more smoothly, so people are having a great time,” said Ben Wold with the Miami International Boat Show.

If you’re in Miami, before you jump on that shuttle or water taxi, make sure you know which boat show you are heading to and which one is right for you.

“We had a lot of people, last year especially, going over to Key Biscayne and expecting to see the big yachts there and they’re like ‘why aren’t the big boats here?’ Oh no, that’s over on Collins Avenue where it’s always been,” said Brett Keating with Yachts Miami Beach.

To see the big mega yachts, you need to go to Collins Avenue or Watson Island where they have parked even bigger yachts for the Yachts Miami Beach Show.

Click here for info on Yachts Miami Beach or here for info on the Miami International Boat Show.