1 Dead, 8 Injured In Miami Gardens Multi-Car Crash

February 16, 2017 11:30 PM By Tiani Jones
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a multi-car crash in Miami Gardens Thursday night that left one person dead and eight others injured.

Twenty-three emergency units responded to the scene at one point.

Abraham Hernandez says his son could have easily been one of those people.

“I was scared because my son was playing out here when this all happened,” Hernandez said.

He’d just left his house off NW 37 Avenue near 193rd Street, when he got a Facebook Live alert.

“My wife was on Facebook Live recording everything and I just came back,” he said.

His yard was suddenly filled with chaos and panic.

“There was a little girl right here that my wife was carrying, she was crying,” Hernandez explained. “Her aunts were here too and they were, you know, scared one of her aunts had like a big bruise on her head.”

This isn’t the first time Hernandez’s yard has been the scene of a serious accident.

“We had a wall on the other side which was actually torn down by an accident before this one,” he said.

He says after watching Miami-Dade Fire take almost an hour to remove a man from his car, only to discover he was dead, he’s ready for a change on this busy street.

“I believe this can be a wakeup call for the city to do something on the street. Slow people down, I don’t know, just make something happen, basically,” Hernandez said.

