Trump: Michael Flynn “Treated Very, Very Unfairly By The Media”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Trump is pushing back against a New York Times report that some of his staff and other associates had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence during the 2016 campaign.

“Papers are being leaked, things are being leaked,” said Trump. “It’s criminal action, criminal act, and it’s been going on for a long time.”

The FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies are looking at whether people close to the president were coordinating with Russian officials last year.

The FBI also questioned former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn about his pre-inauguration phone call with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. That led to Flynn’s resignation.

A day later, the president stood up for his former NSC advisor.

“General Flynn is a wonderful man that has been treated very very unfairly by the media,” Trump said during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congress is already investigating Russia’s influence on the presidential election. Now, lawmakers are debating whether they should dig into Flynn’s departure, as well as look into new allegations about the administration’s ties with Moscow.

“These reports and revelations should not pit the two parties against each other,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY). “They should unite the parties in pursuit of the full truth.”

President Trump wouldn’t answer questions about Flynn at his news conference with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

Democrats on Capitol Hill, and some Republicans, want the attorney general to appoint a special counsel to get answers.

“By whose authority did he have these conversations and who did he report to,” asked U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “It’s just a glaring example of the poor judgment of the President of the United States.”