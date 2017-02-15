Southern District Of Florida US Attorney Wifredo Ferrer Resigns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Wifredo Ferrer, announced on Wednesday that he has resigned his post.
The move will take place on March 3rd, 2017. No reason was given for the sudden decision.
Ferrer tendered his resignation to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“There has been no greater honor than to serve and protect the same community that opened its arms to my parents when they immigrated to this country,” stated Ferrer. “For almost seven years, I have been blessed to work alongside the remarkable men and women in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, community leaders, and our federal, state and local law enforcement partners who strive tirelessly to combat crime and promote a safer, stronger and more united District. I am incredibly proud of all that we have been able to accomplish together, in and out of the courtroom, including building meaningful bonds of trust with the diverse community we serve.”
Ferrer was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Florida in 2010. This came after being nominated by President Barack Obama.
In 2014 Attorney General Eric Holder appointed Ferrer to serve a two-year term on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.
He was reappointed to serve on the AGAC in 2016 by Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
During his time in the role, Ferrer led the nation’s third largest U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ferrer’s tenure included over 18,000 charged defendants and 11,000 indictments in criminal activity that impacted the Southern District of Florida.