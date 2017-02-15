Double Shooting Near Miami Beach Denny’s Restaurant

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A section of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach has been closed to traffic for a police investigation after two people were shot.
Chopper4 over the scene at 7st Street spotted a number of police cars and crime scene tape up near a Denny’s restaurant.
Collins Avenue from 71st St. to 72nd St. is shut down.
Miami Beach police tweeted out that one person was taken to the hospital.
#Breaking: MBPD is working a shooting investigation near 71 Street/Collins Avenue. Two victims, 1 transported to JMH other still on scene.
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 15, 2017
Update: #Traffic in the area of 71/Collins Ave diverted. Police looking for unknown male who fled the scene in possible vehicle at 5:45A
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 15, 2017