Double Shooting Near Miami Beach Denny’s Restaurant

February 15, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Miami Beach, Shooting

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A section of Collins Avenue in Miami Beach has been closed to traffic for a police investigation after two people were shot.

Chopper4 over the scene at 7st Street spotted a number of police cars and crime scene tape up near a Denny’s restaurant.

Collins Avenue from 71st St. to 72nd St. is shut down.

Miami Beach police tweeted out that one person was taken to the hospital.

