Report: More Than 55,000 US Bridges Are Structurally Deficient

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Thousands of bridges across the U.S. are considered structurally deficient – among them the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington’s Arlington Memorial Bridge, according to a new report.
Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient.
ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day.
In Florida, 1,761 bridges or about 14% do not meet the design standards in line with current practices, according to the report. However, the state has identified repairs needing to be made to 744 bridges which they say will cost about $2 billion.
The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.
Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren’t necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)