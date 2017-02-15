Report: Marlins Owner Loria Could Be Trump’s Ambassador To France

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are several reports out Friday night that Miami Marlins owner Jeffery Loria is being tapped to be President Donald Trump’s ambassador to France.
The New York Post first broke the story Wednesday evening.
Apparently chief of staff Reince Priebus, who went to school at the University of Miami, pushed for Loria to get the job.
The move makes sense as Loria is a Trump supporter, having donated $125,000 to Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.
There are reports Loria has a deal to sell the team for $1.6 billion.
Joshua Kushner, the brother of Ivanka Trump’s husband, was rumored to be part of a group looking to purchase the team.
After news of Loria being tapped for the ambassadorship, the Kushner family released a statement Wednesday night withdrawing their bid – for the time being at least.
Loria would be the second sports team owner to be an ambassador for the Trump administration. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was selected to be the ambassador to Britain.