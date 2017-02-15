Reed Scores 21, Miami Tops Georgia Tech 70-61

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Davon Reed scored 21 points, DJ Vasiljevic added 13 and Miami survived having a depleted roster to beat Georgia Tech 70-61 on Wednesday night.

Dewan Huell scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime for the Hurricanes (17-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Miami played without guard Ja’Quan Newton, who is starting a three-game suspension for a violation of team rules, and lost center Ebuka Izundu 67 seconds into the second half with a left leg injury.

Josh Okogie scored 18 points for Georgia Tech (15-11, 6-7), which fell to 2-8 on the road. Ben Lammers added 15 for the Yellow Jackets.

Miami went 22 for 27 from the foul line — while Georgia Tech went only 2 for 3 from the stripe. Georgia Tech was called for 18 fouls, compared with only six for Miami.

Okogie’s 3-pointer with 14:13 left put the Yellow Jackets up 46-45, but Reed and Huell combined to score the next seven for the Hurricanes and Miami wouldn’t trail again — getting a win that will surely help the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

Vasiljevic made a 3 to push the lead out to 58-50, and Reed capped another flurry with a jumper that put Miami up 65-52 with 5 minutes remaining.

Miami outrebounded Georgia Tech 31-17.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: Okogie was 4 for 4 from the field in the game’s first 8:11, then didn’t take another shot for 15 minutes. … Georgia Tech has dropped five straight on the road. … The Yellow Jackets got 21 points off turnovers.

Miami: With Newton suspended, Miami played with only eight eligible scholarship players — then lost Izundu for the second half. … It was coach Jim Larranaga’s 200th game with the Hurricanes. He’s now 135-65. … Reed has made a 3-pointer in all 25 of Miami’s games this season.

BOSH BACKING

Chris Bosh only played one season at Georgia Tech, but the ties remain. Bosh sat along one of the baselines near the Yellow Jackets’ bench, wearing a Georgia Tech T-shirt. The 11-time All-Star has not appeared in an NBA game in over a year while dealing with issues related to blood clots, but is still living in Miami and remains on the Heat roster.

SHORT BENCHES

Both teams went with seven-man rotations, until the final moments. Bruce Brown and Kamari Murphy both played 37 minutes for Miami, and Georgia Tech had three starters log at least 35 minutes.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday.

Miami: Hosts Clemson on Saturday.

