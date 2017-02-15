Pucker Up! Key West Kiss-In On Valentine’s Day

February 15, 2017 6:51 AM
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A Valentine’s Day Kiss-In event was staged in Key West in front of an iconic sculpture inspired by a famous World War II-era photograph of a kissing couple.

More than 250 couples locked lips at 6 p.m. in front of Key West’s Custom House Museum, where Seward Johnson’s 25-foot-tall “Embracing Peace” sculpture stands. The bronze artwork was inspired by photographs shot of a sailor and nurse locked in an immortalized kiss in New York City’s Times Square, celebrating the end of World War II.

The image has been called the most famous kiss in American history.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.

