Nine Hurricanes To Participate In NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL released its list of invitees to the 2017 Scouting Combine Wednesday afternoon, and nine former Miami Hurricanes were among the 330 total.

Going to the combine, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 28 and run through Monday, March 6 at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, is Canes all-time leader in passing yards Brad Kaaya; athletic tight end David Njoku, wide receiver Stacy Coley; defensive backs Corn Elder, Rayshawn Jenkins and Jamal Carter; offensive lineman Danny Isidora; and punter Justin Vogel.

Former Miami defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was dismissed from the program before the start of the 2016 season, was also invited to participate in the combine.

All nine of the players can benefit greatly from putting up strong numbers at the combine.

Njoku is – easily – the highest rated pro prospect out of the bunch because of his dynamic combination of size (6-foot-4, 245 pounds), speed and athleticism. Many mock drafts have “Air Njoku” going in the first round – with a couple having the Miami Dolphins selecting him with the No. 22 overall pick.

Kaaya will be looking to showcase the skills that had people considering him to be a top-five selection prior to the start of the 2016 season instead of being regarded as a second or third pick – as he’s currently viewed.

Muhammad, like Njoku, could end up being one of the more impressive performers at the NFL’s cattle call. Muhammad also hits the size, strength and athleticism trifecta while also impressing teams with how he is able to get off the edge.

NFL teams are mostly going to be concerned and will question AQM about his multiple off the field issues.

Missing from the group is running back Joe Yearby, who declared for the draft shortly after the season. The 5-foot-9, 198-pound Yearby was a productive runner during his sophomore season at Miami, but fell out of the running back rotation this past year and will now only have Miami’s Pro Day – and possibly private workouts – to use in order to impress NFL scouts.

Miami Sports Radio 560 WQAM will have coverage from the NFL Scouting Combine as The Big O Show will broadcast live from Lucas Oil Stadium.