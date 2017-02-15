Miami Police Searching For 2 Armed & Dangerous Men In El Portal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Northwest Miami-Dade was awash with red and blue flashing lights from police cruiser and helicopters as officers searched for two armed men.
“The two men believed inside the perimeter are believed to be extremely dangerous and heavily armed,” said Miami police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.
Police said it all started as a purse snatching on NW 7th. Miami police got a good description of the vehicle and followed it to NW 2nd Court and 93rd Street.
Officers swarmed the dark gray SUV.
“When the officers approached the vehicle, when it came to a complete stop, both the front passenger and driver ran away from the officers,” Fallat explained. “The two inside the car remained. Officers were able to take both women into custody. They have been detained for questioning.”
The usually quiet El Portal neighborhood was put on edge.
“It makes me terrified, never anything happening like this. Hopefully the can find those guys,” said a man who only identified himself as Rafael.
As K9 units swept the area, many residents were unable to get home because streets were cordoned off.
“The cops showed up and told us to go inside and lock the door,” Rafael said.