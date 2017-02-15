Man Shot At Entrance Of Gated Hollywood Community

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot near the security guard gate of the Hollywood Oaks community.
Chopper4 over the neighborhood of million dollar homes early Wednesday spotted yellow crime scene tape which cordoned off a section of the entrance at SW 35th Avenue and Hollywood Oaks Drive. Inside the tape was a dark pickup truck which was parked across two lanes of the road.
A woman seated in the back of a police car a short distance away could be seen talking to officers.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. People who live nearby said they heard multiple gunshots.
Police have not identified the man who was shot or said what prompted the shooting.