Love Triangle Fight Leaves Woman With Severed Leg

February 15, 2017 7:29 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Crime, Hank Tester

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say an argument between two women in a love triangle got way out of control. One has lost a leg, while the other is accused of running her over and trying to kill her.

Kasheena Mordica is being charged with second degree attempted murder and also with leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say she did not attempt to render aid to Ashley Weatherspoon, who ran over.

No one answered at Mordica’s listed address.

(Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

(Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

The object of both women’s affection: 32-year-old Marco Mack.

He is apparently the cause of the dispute, but not involved in the actual confrontation. Still, cops busted him on an outstanding warrant of burglary and grand theft.

Relatives of the injured woman are tight lipped about the incident, hoping for the best for their loved one who lost her leg.

Mordica made bond and is out of jail. Mack is still jailed.

More from Hank Tester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia