Love Triangle Fight Leaves Woman With Severed Leg

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say an argument between two women in a love triangle got way out of control. One has lost a leg, while the other is accused of running her over and trying to kill her.
Kasheena Mordica is being charged with second degree attempted murder and also with leaving the scene of an accident.
Police say she did not attempt to render aid to Ashley Weatherspoon, who ran over.
No one answered at Mordica’s listed address.
The object of both women’s affection: 32-year-old Marco Mack.
He is apparently the cause of the dispute, but not involved in the actual confrontation. Still, cops busted him on an outstanding warrant of burglary and grand theft.
Relatives of the injured woman are tight lipped about the incident, hoping for the best for their loved one who lost her leg.
Mordica made bond and is out of jail. Mack is still jailed.