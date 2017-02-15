It’s Only A Drill: County Agencies Hold Disaster Drill At Miami International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What may look like a real airport disaster unfolding at Miami International Airport on Wednesday is really just a training drill.
Crews from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, along with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and the Miami-Dade Police Department, are honing their skills in a realistic full-scale disaster training exercise. It’s designed to test and evaluate Miami International Airport’s emergency plan and its ability to respond to a major incident.
The exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years as part of the airport’s recertification process.
In addition to the hundreds of people participating from various local fire departments and federal agencies, more than 170 volunteers from the American Red Cross, Coral Reef Senior High School, Design and Architecture Senior High and John A. Ferguson Senior High will role-play passengers on an aircraft affected by an emergency.