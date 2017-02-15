Facebook App Coming To TVs Near You

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

February 15, 2017 12:17 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Consumer, Facebook, Facebook TV, Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Facebook videos are coming to your TV!

Users will soon be able to download their Facebook app to their television using Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Samsung Smart TV, the company announced Tuesday.

The app offers a new way to watch videos on a bigger screen without having to go to the website.

You can watch shared videos, top videos, recommended videos and saved videos from your big screen.

While the social media company made the announcement, a timeline is not clear. The company only says it will “roll out soon.”

Last year, Facebook started streaming videos from Facebook to your television. They said this week’s announcement expands on their offerings for videos.

As part of new features for videos on their app, the volume will automatically come on. You can now also scroll through your news feed while watching videos in a small box on the app.

