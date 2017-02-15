Elderly Targeted In Scams By ‘Traveling Gypsy Crime Group’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Police are calling on the community to be aware of a group of scammers targeting elderly people by using distraction techniques and “old tricks” to rob their victims of cash and property.

At least four Hialeah residents were victimized on February 11th in three separate incidents.

Their ages range from 83 to 91 years old.

Authorities are looking for three crooks, considered part of a “traveling Gypsy crime group, very common in Florida this time of year and are historically known for committing these types of distraction crimes, as well as violent crimes.”

“They knock on doors and essentially barge into the victim’s home pretending to be old acquaintances,” said Hialeah Police.

One of the three suspects, Ricky Mitchell, has an extensive and violent criminal background, they added.

In one of the robberies, the bandits may have pretended to be roofers. While one of them went up on the roof with the 91-year-old homeowner, the other two went inside with the homeowner’s wife and stole $900 in cash.

In each robbery, the crooks were seen driving a large, white Chevy 3500XD 4×4 with four doors and black rims.

Mitchell has a tattoo above his left eye that says “Gypsy” and is considered armed and dangerous.

His two accomplices are described as a tan-skinned, short female in her 30’s, and a tall, heavy-set, white male in his 40’s or 50’s.

Police want to remind the public to not open the door to strangers.

If you see this group, you’re urged to call the authorities.