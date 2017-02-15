D’Angelo On Heat: “This Is A Great Time For A Break”

Palm Beach Post Miami Heat beat writer, Tom D’Angelo joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s two consecutive losses after their 13 game win streak. Tom previews the Heat’s match up tonight against the Houston Rockets, discusses the NBA trade deadline and potential All-Star replacements.
On the winning streak- “When they were losing they were trying to go one day at a time. But there is a weight when you start winning and games start piling up like this. But I think this is a great time for a break.”
On their match up against Houston- “Houston is playing better now. I think [Miami] could play a very good game tonight and still lose. Should be difficult.”
On Hassan Whiteside- “With him, it’s a step backward with a step forward. He’s learned a lot of lessons. Let’s see if he applies these.”
On the trade deadline- “If they make a trade, there’s no way they’ll make a trade that will sacrifice anything they want to do in the offseason.”
On an All Star replacement- “If it’s a guard, Bradley Beal is going to get it over Goran [Dragic]. I think it would be Carmelo [Anthony] over [Dwyane] Wade. I don’t think Hassan [Whiteside] has a chance.”
