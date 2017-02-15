WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

D’Angelo On Heat: “This Is A Great Time For A Break”

February 15, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Interviews-wqam

Palm Beach Post Miami Heat beat writer, Tom D’Angelo joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s two consecutive losses after their 13 game win streak. Tom previews the Heat’s match up tonight against the Houston Rockets, discusses the NBA trade deadline and potential All-Star replacements.

On the winning streak- “When they were losing they were trying to go one day at a time. But there is a weight when you start winning and games start piling up like this. But I think this is a great time for a break.”

On their match up against Houston- “Houston is playing better now. I think [Miami] could play a very good game tonight and still lose. Should be difficult.”

On Hassan Whiteside- “With him, it’s a step backward with a step forward. He’s learned a lot of lessons. Let’s see if he applies these.”

On the trade deadline- “If they make a trade, there’s no way they’ll make a trade that will sacrifice anything they want to do in the offseason.”

On an All Star replacement- “If it’s a guard, Bradley Beal is going to get it over Goran [Dragic]. I think it would be Carmelo [Anthony] over [Dwyane] Wade. I don’t think Hassan [Whiteside] has a chance.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Big O Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia