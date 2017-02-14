“That Is Unforgivable,” Royal Caribbean’s ‘Majesty’ Stuck In Port

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PORT CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – Frustrations boiled over for passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas on Tuesday after a message from the captain brought their cruise to a grinding halt before it ever set sail.
“I’m really shocked. That is unforgivable for Royal Caribbean to ever have something like that happen. That really is unforgivable,” said one passenger.
The planned Monday afternoon departure of the ship was delayed after a Coast Guard inspection found issues with “Safety of Life at Sea” concerns.
Those on the ship said the problem had to do with life jackets, many of which were found in a deteriorated condition.
.@RoyalCaribbean can you offer any update on the #majestyoftheseas delay or confirm the delay is due to frayed life jackets?
— Jonathan Galed (@JonGaled) February 14, 2017
@JonGaled Hey, Jonathan. We passed our previous inspection but the U.S. Coast guard would like for us to change the jackets immediately.
— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 14, 2017
“What if we ever had to use them. They would have sunk,” said a concerned passenger.
With the ship stuck in Port Canaveral until the situation can be resolved, some passengers said the delay was forcing them to scrap their vacation plans.
Royal Caribbean apologized for the delay on social media and asked for patience.
The Majesty of the Seas is the oldest ship in Royal Caribbean’s fleet. Its first voyage was in 1992 and since then it has undergone several renovations and upgrades.