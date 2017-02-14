Sources: Harrison Ford Involved In Plane Incident At Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSMiami) — Actor Harrison Ford appears to have been involved in another dangerous situation while flying a plane.
CBS News has learned that Ford narrowly missed an American Airlines plane while landing his single-engine Aviat Husky at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.
He was cleared to land on a runway, but ended up coming down on a taxiway – flying over a 737 passenger jet with 116 people on board, according to sources and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Ford is an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes.
In 2015, he crash-landed a World War II-era plane on a golf course in Santa Monica after the engine failed.
The FAA is investigating the latest incident, but believes it was likely an accident.